Brokerages Set Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Price Target at $5.75

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 220,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,422,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,392,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,736,000 after buying an additional 342,071 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 590,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 53,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 764,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 69,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.57. 19,528,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,724,836. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.47.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

