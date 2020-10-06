Brokerages Set Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) PT at $22.50

Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

BCOR traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,816. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $483.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.45). Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blucora news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at $334,401.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 18,025 shares of company stock worth $200,469. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 108,906 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 505,643 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,591 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

