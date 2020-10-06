Brokerages Set Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) PT at $4.50

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Get BRF alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRFS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.25. 1,590,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. BRF had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BRF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,521,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,613,000 after buying an additional 4,570,317 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 49.5% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 9,296,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,958,000 after buying an additional 3,078,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BRF by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,126,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 49,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BRF by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 39,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BRF by 419.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,250,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 1,010,172 shares in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.