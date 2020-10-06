Brokerages Set Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Target Price at $3.75

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

EXFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exfo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Exfo from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exfo by 409.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exfo by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 28,270 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Exfo by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 37,383 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exfo by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.14. 53,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,116. Exfo has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.89 million, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Exfo had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exfo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

