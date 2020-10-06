Brokerages Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Target Price at $97.50

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $78.55. 368,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $141.35. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.