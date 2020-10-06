Brokerages Set Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) PT at $18.00

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

FNLPF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.40. 3,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,361. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

