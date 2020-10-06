Brokerages Set Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) PT at $20.20

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

HA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 193,856 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 333,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 30.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HA traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $13.33. 589,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,732. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.40. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 91.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

