Brokerages Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target at $21.67

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $9,792,382.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,073. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.75.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.
Heartland Express Company Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
