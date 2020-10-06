Brokerages Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target at $21.67

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $9,792,382.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 42.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 10.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after acquiring an additional 109,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,073. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

