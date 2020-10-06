Brokerages Set Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) PT at GBX 196

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 196 ($2.56).

IBST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 289 ($3.78) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

IBST traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 160.20 ($2.09). The company had a trading volume of 651,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,802. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.51. The company has a market capitalization of $645.88 million and a P/E ratio of -39.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79. Ibstock has a one year low of GBX 131.90 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 323.98 ($4.23).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

