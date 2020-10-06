Brokerages Set II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT at $52.47

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.47.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.96. 897,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67. II-VI has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $52.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $746.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $761,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,292,663.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 23,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 125.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

