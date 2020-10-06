Brokerages Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Target Price at $17.02

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.02.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $12.76. 6,893,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,738,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28,902 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 29.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

