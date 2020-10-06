Brokerages Set Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target at $32.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.
Featured Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.