Brokerages Set KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) PT at $19.00

Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

NASDAQ:KLXE traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $4.27. 89,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,956. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($4.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 101.67%. The business had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 103.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 543,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 87,840 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.