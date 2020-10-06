Brokerages Set LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) Price Target at €124.35

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €124.35 ($146.29).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

FRA:LEG traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €123.06 ($144.78). The stock had a trading volume of 131,364 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €123.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €113.86. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a one year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

