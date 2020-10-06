Brokerages Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Target Price at $228.50

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LII. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Lennox International alerts:

LII traded up $6.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $281.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $289.94.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.50 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.12, for a total transaction of $1,505,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,505,810.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $258,838.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,392 shares of company stock worth $5,798,959. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 10.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.