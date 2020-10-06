Brokerages Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) PT at $45.83

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.83.
NNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.
NNN traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $36.67. 875,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.61. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 35,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 564,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.
