Brokerages Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) PT at $45.83

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

NNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

NNN traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $36.67. 875,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.61. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 35,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 564,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

