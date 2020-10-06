Brokerages Set Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target at $1.13

Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUVSF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Nuvista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

Shares of Nuvista Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,887. Nuvista Energy has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.