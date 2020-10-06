Brokerages Set OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) PT at $98.00

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,993,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,216,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,708 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in OSI Systems by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.06. The company had a trading volume of 168,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,281. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $102.81.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.