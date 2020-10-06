Brokerages Set Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Target Price at $5.75

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

PLYA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of PLYA traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,174. The company has a market capitalization of $563.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.15. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Marlowe Partners LP grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 4,044,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 264,335 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $8,380,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $2,276,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 41,393 shares during the period. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.9% during the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,042,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 142,905 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

