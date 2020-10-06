Brokerages Set SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (ETR:SFQ) Target Price at €8.28

SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (ETR:SFQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €8.28 ($9.75).

SFQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get SAF-HOLLAND alerts:

Shares of SFQ traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €7.10 ($8.35). The company had a trading volume of 195,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. SAF-HOLLAND has a 1-year low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 1-year high of €7.92 ($9.32). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.36. The stock has a market cap of $322.30 million and a PE ratio of 49.65.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-HOLLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-HOLLAND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.