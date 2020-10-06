Brokerages Set Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Target Price at $8.00

Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.

VER has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vereit in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective for the company.

In other Vereit news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of Vereit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VER. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vereit by 164.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,064,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760,936 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Vereit by 24.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 116,009,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,288,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109,227 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Vereit by 86.4% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 25,913,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vereit by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vereit by 272.5% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 10,823,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918,391 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VER traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.03. 6,293,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,910,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.02. Vereit has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vereit will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

