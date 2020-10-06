Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

BIPC stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 39.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $56.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

