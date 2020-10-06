Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

BIPC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.56. The stock had a trading volume of 184,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,093. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $57.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

