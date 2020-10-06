Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Trading Down 5.2%

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP)’s stock price was down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.21 and last traded at $52.77. Approximately 834,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 545,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.68.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEP. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.85 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,043.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 19,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

