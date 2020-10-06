BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has raised its dividend payment by 1,100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of RA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 244,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,758. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

