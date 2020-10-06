Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

NYSE:BF.B traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.63. 1,115,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.72. Brown-Forman has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.66.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown-Forman will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

