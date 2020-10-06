Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 6th (OTCMKTS:BTAQU)

Burgundy Technology Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 6th. Burgundy Technology Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 27th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corp.

