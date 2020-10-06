Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BFST. BidaskClub raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. 61,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $35.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.81 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 13.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick D. Day purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,194.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,121 shares of company stock worth $114,608 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 39.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 58.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

