Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.95

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Buzzi Unicem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

