BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.19. 224,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 326,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Business; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

