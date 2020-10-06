Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.92.

Several research firms have commented on CFW. Cormark downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of TSE:CFW traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,132. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$1.39.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$91.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$103.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

