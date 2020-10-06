Cambria Africa (LON:CMB) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Cambria Africa PLC (LON:CMB) were down 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 533,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,001,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.28.

About Cambria Africa (LON:CMB)

Cambria Africa plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. It makes investments in tourism, accommodation, infrastructure, transport, commercial and residential property, technology, communications, manufacturing, retail, services, leisure, agricultural, and natural resources sectors. The firm does not have a particular sector focus.

