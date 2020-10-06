Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th.
Campbell Soup has increased its dividend payment by 8.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 47.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.
CPB opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.48.
CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.07.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.
