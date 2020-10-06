Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th.

Campbell Soup has increased its dividend payment by 8.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 47.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

CPB opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.07.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

