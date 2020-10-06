Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Camtek from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

CAMT stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Camtek by 420.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 67,429 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Camtek by 6.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Camtek by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

