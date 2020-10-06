Canaccord Genuity Boosts Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target to C$4.00

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 118.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of CXB traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.83. 93,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.87. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$2.19. The firm has a market cap of $591.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calibre Mining will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

