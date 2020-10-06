Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.18.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 396.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

