Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.11

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.11 and last traded at $107.62, with a volume of 724930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.94.

The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $436,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $1,720,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 718.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 165,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after acquiring an additional 144,990 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 49.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,742,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,273 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

