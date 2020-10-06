Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $345.00 to $344.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $314.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We are impressed by Canadian Pacific's efforts to reward its shareholders. To this end, the company hiked its dividend payout by 15% to C$0.95 per share (C$3.8 annually) in July, mainly owing to increased efficiencies, courtesy of the precision scheduled railroading model. The company is aiming at an adjusted dividend payout ratio in the 25-30% range in the long term. Moreover, the company decided to restart its share buyback program, which was suspended earlier this year due to coronavirus-triggered uncertainties. The upbeat grain movement is also a positive. However, decline in overall carloads due to coronavirus-induced disruptions are concerning. Also, high capital expenditures amid adversities may limit bottom-line growth. The company's high debt-to-equity ratio is also concerning.”

9/16/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $420.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $309.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $301.41. The company had a trading volume of 369,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.87. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $312.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.7065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,011,000 after buying an additional 835,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

