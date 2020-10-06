Canadian Tire Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDNAF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CDNAF remained flat at $$101.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average of $84.41.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.