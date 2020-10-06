Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 78.71 ($1.03).

CPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective (down previously from GBX 45 ($0.59)) on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 46 ($0.60) to GBX 41 ($0.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of Capita stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 29.01 ($0.38). The stock had a trading volume of 5,701,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,992,016. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.52. The stock has a market cap of $490.84 million and a PE ratio of -6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.42).

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

