Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Trading Up 6%

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)’s share price was up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 4,749,049 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,332,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capri by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,549,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $4,343,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,082,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

