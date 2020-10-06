Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.64 Million

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Brokerages expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report sales of $42.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.90 million and the highest is $43.82 million. Caretrust REIT posted sales of $33.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year sales of $173.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.20 million to $176.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $176.81 million, with estimates ranging from $173.80 million to $180.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Caretrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.74. 288,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caretrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.