Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.64 Million

Brokerages expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report sales of $42.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.90 million and the highest is $43.82 million. Caretrust REIT posted sales of $33.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year sales of $173.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.20 million to $176.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $176.81 million, with estimates ranging from $173.80 million to $180.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Caretrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.74. 288,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

