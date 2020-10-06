CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $264,252.06 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $264,252.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,862 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,532.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $269,774.82.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $564,675.78.

On Friday, September 25th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $574,550.46.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $279,259.56.

On Monday, September 21st, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $272,055.96.

On Friday, September 18th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $283,941.90.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 12,468 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $306,214.08.

On Monday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $289,704.78.

On Thursday, September 10th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $282,981.42.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $273,736.80.

Shares of CARG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.86.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in CarGurus by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 45,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CarGurus by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CarGurus by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 1,272.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

