Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 59,197 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,197 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDEC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

PDEC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. 2,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,883. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.