Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 602 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 807.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 124,349 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 265,657 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PXH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 491,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,342. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $22.79.

