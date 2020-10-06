Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Enbridge by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,533,297,000 after buying an additional 28,059,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,230,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,045,151,000 after acquiring an additional 292,697 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 55.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $869,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695,387 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,420,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $770,467,000 after acquiring an additional 584,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,413,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 274,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,049,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

