Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 7,846 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 530.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,534 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 572.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,883,000.

GSLC traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 391,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,718. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average is $62.29.

