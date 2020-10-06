Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,758 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,304,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,368. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average is $94.43. The company has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.