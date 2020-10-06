Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.65% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. 73,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,567. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03.

