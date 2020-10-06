Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,334 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 157.81% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $951,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. 742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,304. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.